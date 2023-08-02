Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hub Group worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after acquiring an additional 49,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,353,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,604,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.77 and a twelve month high of $104.67.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

