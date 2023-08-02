Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Select Medical by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Select Medical by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Select Medical by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,989,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,453,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,989,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,453,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,948,306 in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Select Medical Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NYSE:SEM opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.