Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Korn Ferry worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.