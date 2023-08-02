Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Steven Madden worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

