Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

