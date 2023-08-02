Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,553,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,291 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

