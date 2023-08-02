Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $90.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

