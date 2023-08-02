Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

