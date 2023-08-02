Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 81,459 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Verra Mobility as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 40,517 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,115,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

