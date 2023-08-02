Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ AUB opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.87 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

