Wendy’s (WEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. On average, analysts expect Wendy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEN. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Insider Activity

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

