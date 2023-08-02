Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,331 shares of company stock worth $6,684,578. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.98.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.