Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,613 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 90,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of TPH opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

