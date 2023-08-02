Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,497,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,957,000 after purchasing an additional 159,618 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $398.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.59 and its 200 day moving average is $366.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.29.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,833,963. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

