Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.60 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 537.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Exact Sciences worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after acquiring an additional 118,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,595,000 after acquiring an additional 126,538 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after buying an additional 1,107,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,559,500 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

