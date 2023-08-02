Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lithia Motors worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lithia Motors news, CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,707,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,695 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,267 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lithia Motors Price Performance
NYSE:LAD opened at $306.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Lithia Motors Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.
Lithia Motors Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
