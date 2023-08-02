Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Sonos worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,622.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Price Performance

SONO opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.70, a PEG ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.82 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,870 shares of company stock worth $121,820 over the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Sonos Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.