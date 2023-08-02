Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,190 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of VIAV opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

