Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Viasat worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,722,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Viasat by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,222,000 after purchasing an additional 375,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Viasat by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,718,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,400,000 after purchasing an additional 365,762 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $64,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of VSAT opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a PEG ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

About Viasat

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

