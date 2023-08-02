Unilever (LON:ULVR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,169.50

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,169.50 ($53.53) and traded as high as GBX 4,213 ($54.09). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,201.50 ($53.94), with a volume of 1,470,000 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($50.07) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($55.21) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($59.70) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,212 ($54.08).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,622.20, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,070.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

About Unilever

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,791.51%.

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.