Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 23,315,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 23,811,623 shares.The stock last traded at $47.08 and had previously closed at $49.46.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.21.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

