The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.89

Shares of The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $7.95. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 7,409 shares traded.

The GDL Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

About The GDL Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 355,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 108,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

