Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 101,000 shares.

Solstice Gold Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

