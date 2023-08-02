SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50. SoFi Technologies traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.77. 19,796,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 45,111,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile



SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

