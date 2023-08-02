ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,170,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after purchasing an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 193,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,684,000 after buying an additional 33,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SFBS. Raymond James initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $93.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 2,775 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,765. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.