Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Shares Up 1.5%

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Saras Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

Saras Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

About Saras

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel.

