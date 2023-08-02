Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $475.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $468.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays upped their price target on Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.31.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $425.50 on Monday. Saia has a twelve month low of $176.70 and a twelve month high of $437.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at about $12,241,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Saia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 49.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth about $879,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

