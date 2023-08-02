Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $475.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $468.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays upped their price target on Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $425.50 on Monday. Saia has a twelve month low of $176.70 and a twelve month high of $437.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.11.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at about $12,241,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Saia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 49.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth about $879,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

