Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $470.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $367.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SpectralCast reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Saia from $468.00 to $490.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $235.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.31.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Saia stock opened at $425.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.11. Saia has a 1 year low of $176.70 and a 1 year high of $437.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Saia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.