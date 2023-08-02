Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $470.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $367.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SpectralCast reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Saia from $468.00 to $490.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $235.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.31.
Saia stock opened at $425.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.11. Saia has a 1 year low of $176.70 and a 1 year high of $437.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Saia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
