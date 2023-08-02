Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $450.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $468.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Sunday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.31.

SAIA opened at $425.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.53. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $437.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Saia by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $196,512,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

