Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $447.00 at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $355.00 to $447.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Saia from $468.00 to $490.00 in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.31.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Up 0.6 %

SAIA stock opened at $425.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.11. Saia has a one year low of $176.70 and a one year high of $437.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insider Activity

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $982,000.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.