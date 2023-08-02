Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $250.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 41.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.31.

Shares of SAIA opened at $425.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.53. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $437.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth $12,241,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Saia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 49.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at $879,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

