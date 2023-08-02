Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $250.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 41.25% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.31.
Shares of SAIA opened at $425.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.53. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $437.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth $12,241,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Saia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 49.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at $879,000.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
