ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.49

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.49 and traded as high as $30.71. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 549,587 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth $917,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 972.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

