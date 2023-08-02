Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $16.10 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,854 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,578. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.71. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.98.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

