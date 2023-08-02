Piper Sandler Lowers TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $43.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $36.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $68,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,991,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,400,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,820,000 after acquiring an additional 176,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.