Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.79

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $8.98. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 58,383 shares trading hands.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
