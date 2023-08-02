Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.79

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $8.98. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 58,383 shares trading hands.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.