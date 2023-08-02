Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 26,359,046 shares traded.

Petropavlovsk Trading Down 13.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.51 million and a PE ratio of 120.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95.

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. It principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits. In addition, it provides construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, and transportation services; and operates educational institutes.

