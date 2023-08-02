Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as high as C$0.69. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 30,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a market cap of C$44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

