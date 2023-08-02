Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $3.16. Performant Financial shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 281,289 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $229.52 million, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performant Financial

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,793,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,220,489.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

(Get Free Report)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.