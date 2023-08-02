Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.87

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.87 and traded as high as C$29.42. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$28.90, with a volume of 283,662 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Parex Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.87.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$444.55 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 45.00% and a return on equity of 35.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.0348624 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.62%.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

