NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.27

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.27 and traded as high as C$11.58. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$11.58, with a volume of 418,736 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.96.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$390.16 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 41.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.4606142 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.