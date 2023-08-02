New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.
New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
