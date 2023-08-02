New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.