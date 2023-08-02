Needham & Company LLC Increases Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $58.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Symbotic from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $57.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.43. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its position in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after buying an additional 158,856 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $13,919,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter valued at about $13,024,000. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

