Morgan Stanley Increases Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $114.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

TER stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $119.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average is $103.58.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

