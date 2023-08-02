Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,308 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,578. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.98.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.