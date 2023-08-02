MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MXL. StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded MaxLinear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.30.

MaxLinear stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

