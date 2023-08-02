Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.31

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.31 and traded as high as C$15.10. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$14.99, with a volume of 492,753 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Martinrea International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2985554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.31%.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

