Manulife Financial (MFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.68 billion. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MFC stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 35.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $197,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

