Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,720,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 14,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXRX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director International S.C.A. Artal bought 27,775,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $72,215,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,634,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,449,390.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,869.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal purchased 27,775,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,215,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,634,381 shares in the company, valued at $204,449,390.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,857,050 shares of company stock worth $72,403,190. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,605.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 356,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 306,384 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.