LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Short Interest Update

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 9,240,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $273,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 24.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $5,739,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.66 and a beta of 0.90. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

