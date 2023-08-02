Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,639 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after buying an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

JNJ opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.